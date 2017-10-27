Selena Gomez holds back tears in first interview about transplant: It was 'life or death'

With best friend and kidney donor Francia Raisa by her side, Selena Gomez opened up to the TODAY show’s Savannah Guthrie about her transplant surgery in an emotional interview that will air in full next week. “I guess I got to the point where it was really kind of life or death,” the 25-year-old pop star, who’s been battling Lupus, recalls.

TODAY released a clip on Friday, showing Gomez on the verge of tears as she discusses the experience. “My kidneys were just done,” she says. “That was it and I didn’t want to ask a single person in my life, and that was the day I came home when I found out, and she [Raisa] volunteers and did it.”

“You feel that Francia saved your life,” Guthrie says.

“Because she did,” Gomez responds. “That’s it.”

The “It Ain’t Me” singer revealed her surgery to fans back in September by sharing a photo of her and Raisa in side-by-side hospital beds. “There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa,” Gomez wrote on Instagram at the time. “She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much, sis.”

Shortly after the announcement, Gomez went back to work filming an upcoming Woody Allen film, which stars Elle Fanning and Call Me By Your Name breakout Timothée Chalamet. And just this week, the singer revealed a new collaboration with Marshmello called “Wolves,” available now.

Gomez and Raisa’s full interview on TODAY will air this coming Monday and Tuesday on NBC.