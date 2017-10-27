Nicki Minaj and Cardi B join forces on Migos' 'Motor Sport' — listen now

For the first single from their forthcoming Culture II, ascendant hip-hop trio Migos — who earlier this year went to No. 1 with their viral anthem “Bad and Boujee” — recruited two of the genre’s leading female artists: Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, fresh off a No. 1 turn of her own with “Bodak Yellow,” round out the new cut, “Motor Sport.”

The single continues a banner year for all three artists. In addition to their “Bad and Boujee” success, Migos’ Culture debuted at No. 1 and the group’s members, Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff, have collaborated with a litany of other major artists. With “Bodak Yellow,” Cardi B dethroned Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” from the top of the Hot 100 and went on to set the record for most weeks at No. 1 by an unaccompanied female rapper. For her part, Minaj guested on Katy Perry’s “Swish Swish” and scored a moderate hit with her Drake and Lil Wayne collaboration “No Frauds,” which peaked at No. 14.

“Motor Sport” also isn’t the first collaboration between Migos and Cardi B, who collaborated with Offset on “Lick” earlier this year. The new single follows a dramatic spell for Cardi and Offset, who date and went through a public rough patch in recent days.

Minaj’s guest appearance on “Motor Sport” is also notable, as the iconic artist has been among Cardi’s most notable boosters. “Congratulations to a fellow NEW YAWKA on a RECORD BREAKING achievement,” she tweeted when Cardi hit No. 1. “This is the only thing that matters!!! Enjoy it💕💞🎀”

Earlier this week, the outspoken Minaj tweeted further thoughts about women in hip-hop. “In any field, women must work TWICE as hard to even get HALF the respect her male counterparts get,” she wrote on Wednesday. “When does this stop?”

She went on to discuss the gendered lens her collaborations are viewed through — “The greats collaborated w/Drake, Kendrick & Jcole b/c they’re dope MC’s. They collab’d w/nicki cuz someone pulled a gun to their heads…” — and even resurfaced a 2010 tweet from Kendrick Lamar criticizing men for their unfair treatment of Minaj.