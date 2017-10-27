Demi Lovato and DJ Khaled team up for tour — see the dates here

Demi Lovato is heading out on tour, and she’s bringing the King of Snapchat with her.

It was announced Thursday that Lovato is embarking on a tour across North America with special guest DJ Khaled to promote her most recent studio album Tell Me You Love Me. Kicking off Feb. 26 at the Viejas Arena in San Diego, tour stops include Los Angeles, Dallas, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Toronto, and Miami before wrapping up in Tampa on March 31.

Both artists are hot off recent album releases, with Lovato having broken into the top 10 with the single “Sorry Not Sorry” and DJ Khaled’s GRATEFUL making it to No. 1 on the charts.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. via Live Nation, with fans being allowed to register to access tickets through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program. Citi cardholders will have an opportunity to purchase tickets on Oct. 30 at 10 a.m. through Nov. 2 while presales through The Ellen DeGeneres Show and Fabletics begin Oct. 31. JBL and Ulta presales follow on Nov. 1 along with a YouTube presale on Nov. 2.

We’re holding out for an Asahd Khaled appearance, but in the meantime, check out the 2018 tour dates below:

February 26 – San Diego, CA

February 28 – San Jose, CA

March 2 – Inglewood, CA

March 3 – Las Vegas, NV

March 4 – Phoenix, AZ

March 7 – Dallas, TX

March 9 – Rosemont, IL

March 10 – Minneapolis, MN

March 13 – Detroit, MI

March 14 – Columbus OH

March 16 – Brooklyn, NY

March 17 – Montreal, QC

March 19 – Toronto, ON

March 21 – Newark, NJ

March 23 – Philadelphia, PA

March 24 – Washington, DC

March 26 – Boston, MA

March 28 – Nashville, TN

March 30 – Miami, FL

March 31 – Tampa, FL