Where’s Selena Gomez been? Running through the jungle, apparently.

The pop star debuted new song “Wolves” Wednesday, and the track includes an EDM-style chorus with lyrics like, “I’ve been running through the jungle/I’ve been running with the wolves/To get to you.” She collaborated with producer Marshmello for the track, which she previously teased on Twitter.

Gomez recently told Beats 1’s Zane Lowe that she first heard the song in Japan before Marshmello got ahold of it. “He created a really cool tone and a story with it,” Gomez said, “and the song is very beautiful and personal, and the lyrics just have a whole story of its own. Weirdly, at the same time , was working on it in Japan, I was going through stuff, too, so it’s mirrored everything.”

“Wolves” follows other recent releases from Gomez “Bad Liar” and “Fetish.” Hear it via Spotify above, and head to the Today’s Top Hits playlist on the streaming service to check out an accompanying visual that features Gomez performing the track as she FaceTimes Marshmello.