Niall Horan performs Flicker medley as debut solo album heads to No. 1

“Who’s got the album?” Niall Horan asked the crowd when he performed Monday night on Jimmy Kimmel Live. After some fans held their physical copies of Flicker up, Horan thanked them for their support. “Tell your friends. Tell your uncles, your aunts, your grammy, whoever.” Then he laughed: “I wouldn’t mind the No. 1, to be honest.” A good thing, seeing as his debut solo record is headed for that very spot on the Billboard 200 with about 150,000 equivalent album units.

The collection, featuring singles “This Town” and “Slow Hands,” came out last Friday, and Billboard is predicting that it’ll open at No. 1, making Horan the third One Direction member to hit the top spot after going solo (Zayn Malik and Harry Styles precede him).

Horan performed Flicker’s third single, “Too Much to Ask,” on Kimmel, and also did a medley of “This Town,” “Paper Houses,” and “On My Own” in an off-air performance. Watch that medley above.