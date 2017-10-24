Lady Gaga fans slam awkward wax figure

Need a million reasons why the new Lady Gaga wax figure doesn’t live up to the real Mother Monster? Just look at Twitter. Gaga’s fans continue to bash the latest tribute to the pop superstar that was unveiled at a museum in Lima, Peru.

The figure replicates the infamous meat dress Gaga rocked at the 2010 MTV VMAs, but when images began hitting social media, users called the creation an “alien cockroach,” a bad “Donatella Versace” lookalike, and someone in need of “a Euro for a hostel.”

Gaga has a number of wax figures, notably at Madame Tussauds locations around the world. Statues were revealed in New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, London, Berlin, Amsterdam, Hong Kong, and Shanghai. Sadly, many think this latest installment is more American Horror Story and less A Star Is Born.

See reactions below, and then take a trip down memory lane with Beyoncé’s wax figure from earlier this year.

It's a Wax sculpture of an alien cockroach that murdered Lady Gaga and is wearing her skin. pic.twitter.com/syzVLqaQZE — Natalie Grace Alford (@NatalieGABand) October 20, 2017

Gaga’s new wax figure…. 🤐 pic.twitter.com/WxoGQlaRzL — Joanne World Tour (@ladygaga_JWT) October 19, 2017

i wanna talk to whoever made this wax figure of gaga 💀 pic.twitter.com/bN3VP7LFJL — Lady Gaga Facts (@LGMonsterFacts) October 19, 2017

i’m oh my god why do these exist why are they ABLE to be in places idk anymore what’s ok — xoxo, tyler ✨ (@TylerDascoli) October 19, 2017

That's Donatella Versace …. — Joseph (@thickpapi) October 20, 2017

How on earth did someone get PAID to professionally make a Lady Gaga wax figure that looks like THIS? 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/YHJjCehNtM — Colin Clark (@colinclark1995) October 20, 2017

The Peruvian wax museum after unveiling their new Lady Gaga wax figurepic.twitter.com/PD9Jwd2Y3r — Niurka Marcos Stan (@synewaive) October 20, 2017

Why does Lady Gaga’s new wax fixture look like she needs a Euro for a hostel? 😂 pic.twitter.com/mpnTohic12 — Ryan Collins (@ryancollinshair) October 20, 2017