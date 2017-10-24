Lady Gaga fans slam awkward wax figure

Need a million reasons why the new Lady Gaga wax figure doesn’t live up to the real Mother Monster? Just look at Twitter. Gaga’s fans continue to bash the latest tribute to the pop superstar that was unveiled at a museum in Lima, Peru.
The figure replicates the infamous meat dress Gaga rocked at the 2010 MTV VMAs, but when images began hitting social media, users called the creation an “alien cockroach,” a bad “Donatella Versace” lookalike, and someone in need of “a Euro for a hostel.”
Gaga has a number of wax figures, notably at Madame Tussauds locations around the world. Statues were revealed in New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, London, Berlin, Amsterdam, Hong Kong, and Shanghai. Sadly, many think this latest installment is more American Horror Story and less A Star Is Born.
See reactions below, and then take a trip down memory lane with Beyoncé’s wax figure from earlier this year.