Taylor Swift teases racy '...Ready for It?' music video

…Ready For It? Official Music Video out Thursday night. #ReadyForItMusicVideo A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Oct 23, 2017 at 7:00am PDT

With the release of Reputation now under three weeks away, Taylor Swift is set to release the music video for her song “…Ready For It?” on Thursday.

The pop star dropped a teaser for the upcoming clip in an Instagram post on Monday morning. “…Ready For It? Official Music Video out Thursday night. #ReadyForItMusicVideo,” wrote Swift in the caption.

Featuring scenes that look straight out of a comic book film, Swift is seen wearing a bodysuit and controlling special powers like lightning.

The second video from Reputation follows up Swift’s return with “Look What You Made Me Do.” For reference, that already has over 614 million views.

Swift’s surprise announcement comes after the Thursday release of “Gorgeous,” the third song from Reputation.

Watch the teaser in Swift’s Instagram posts above before Reputation drops on Nov. 10.