Bob Dylan pays tribute to Tom Petty with 'Learning to Fly' cover

Bob Dylan closed out a Saturday night show in Colorado with a faithful cover of “Learning to Fly” by Tom Petty, who died earlier this month at age 66.

Dylan and Petty began collaborating in the ’80s. They went on to tour together and also recorded music as the Traveling Wilburys with George Harrison, Electric Light Orchestra’s Jeff Lynne, and Roy Orbison. The supergroup released their debut album in 1988 and their second in 1990.

“I thought the world of Tom,” Dylan told Rolling Stone shortly after Petty’s death. “He was a great performer, full of the light, a friend, and I’ll never forget him.”

Petty was laid to rest last Monday in a private service held at a lakeside shrine and meditation garden in Los Angeles.

Watch fan-shot footage of Dylan’s “Learning to Fly” performance above.