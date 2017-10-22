Lady Gaga joins all five former presidents at hurricane relief concert

The five living former U.S. presidents came together for a special hurricane relief benefit concert Saturday night, and were joined by none other than Lady Gaga.

The event, called “Deep from the Heart,” took place at Texas A&M University and was organized by One American Appeal. The campaign was launched by former presidents Barack Obama, Jimmy Carter, George W. Bush, George H.W. Bush, and Bill Clinton in order to raise money for the communities impacted by a string of devastating hurricanes, including those in Florida and Puerto Rico. One hundred percent of tickets sales went to relief efforts.

Nothing more beautiful than everyone putting their differences aside to help humanity in the face of catastrophe. #OneAmericaAppeal pic.twitter.com/2TPdPonvWv — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) October 22, 2017

Gaga performed as a special guest and dubbed the night “historic” for the way those in attendance could put political differences aside. She also made multiple pleas for relief help, per the Dallas Morning News. “We must help these survivors recover from losing their homes, losing their lives, watching everything get washed away,” she said. Gaga sang “You and I,” “A Million Reasons,” and “Edge of Glory” at the concert.

Lyle Lovett, Robert Earl Keen, Lee Greenwood, Sam Moore, Cassadee Pope, Yolanda Adams, Stephanie Quayle, and the Gatlins also performed at the event, while those in attendance included Senator Ted Cruz and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. President Trump recorded a video message in lieu of attending, calling the concert a “wonderful effort.”

Gaga confirmed she met with the five former presidents by posting a photograph with them on social media. Beforehand, she also took pictures of the presidents’ name cards from the event, adding the caption, “Now that’s what I call an audience.”