Justin Timberlake confirmed for Super Bowl halftime show

Justin Timberlake will headline the Super Bowl LII Pepsi Halftime Show, the NFL confirmed on Sunday.

Last month, it was rumored Timberlake would perform during the Super Bowl halftime show, though neither the NFL nor Pepsi confirmed his involvement at the time.

Timberlake last released an album in 2013 but he hit the top of the Billboard charts just last year with the release of “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” off the Trolls soundtrack, which he executive produced. The 36-year-old shared the news of his forthcoming Super Bowl appearance via Twitter with a little help from friend and Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon.

Timberlake last appeared on the NFL’s biggest stage back in 2014, when he removed a piece of headliner Janet Jackson’s wardrobe ensemble during the “Rock Your Body” lyrics “gonna have you naked by the end of this song.” Timberlake’s act revealed Jackson’s right nipple — and the resulting controversy, a.k.a. Nipplegate, left broadcaster CBS with a $550,000 fine by the Federal Communications Commission. As a result, a five-second delay was added to the Super Bowl halftime performances.

Before that appearance, Timberlake had participated in the halftime show in 2001, when he appeared as part of *NSYNC during Aerosmith’s headlining appearance.

This year’s Super Bowl featured Lady Gaga as the halftime show performer. Past Super Bowl halftime show performers from recent history include Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, Coldplay, Katy Perry, and Madonna.