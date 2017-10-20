Taylor Swift releases her 'Gorgeous' new single — listen now

After showing us what we made her do and being ‘Ready for It,’ Taylor Swift has released a ‘Gorgeous’ new single, the third track off her highly anticipated Reputation album.

Swift teased the song’s release on her Instagram account Thursday with a series of hot pink images, one of which featured the word “gorgeous” in the font she has been using since announcing Reputation. The post also included a small sample of a childish voice saying “gorgeous” and an electronic baseline, which seemed to tease the track’s instrumentals.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Oct 19, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

After “Look What You Made Me Do” and its Easter egg-packed music video broke major records, Swift followed up with another single “…Ready For It.” She previewed the song during a Saturday night college football game over Labor Day Weekend, and it is widely speculated to be about the pop star’s current beau, Joe Alwyn.

No word yet on who or what “Gorgeous” might be about, but it likely won’t take long for the gossip mills to start churning.

Available now for preorder, Reputation drops Nov. 10.

Listen to “Gorgeous” above.