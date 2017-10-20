Taylor Swift's 'Gorgeous' lyrics -- and the references to boyfriend Joe Alywn

Taylor Swift released a new song on Friday morning, “Gorgeous,” a vintage Swift single that sounds like it could have been a B-side off Speak Now. The track is the third Swift has released from her upcoming album, Reputation, and the second — following “…Ready for It?” — that seems fully loaded with references to her current boyfriend, Joe Alywn.

Ahead, all the times Alywn maybe makes an appearance on Swift’s new song.

You should take it as a compliment

That I got drunk and made fun of the way you talk

Swift’s relationship with Joe Alywn went public in May of this year, but they’ve known each other for much longer (she was seen leaving a screening of Alywn’s debut film, Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, in November 2016). Assuming “Gorgeous” is about Alywn, who is British, then this lyric might date back to the first time the pair ever met. (Swift to Alywn: “You sound like you’re from London”?)

And I got a boyfriend, he’s older than us

He’s in the club doing, I don’t know what

Swift, 27, reportedly met Alywn, 26, for the first time in 2016, a year that saw her end two high-profile relationships with older men: Calvin Harris (now 33) and Tom Hiddleston (now 36). If “Gorgeous” is referencing either of those prior boyfriends, however, it’s probably Harris. He is, after all, a DJ who often appears at clubs.

Ocean blue eyes looking in mine

I feel like I might sink and drown and die

Alywn’s eyes are blue.

You make me so happy it turns back to sad, yeah

There’s nothing I hate more than what I can’t have

Guess I’ll just stumble on home to my cats

Alone, unless you wanna come along, oh!

It appears Alywn is still making Swift “happy” (perhaps even without the “sad” chaser). A source told PEOPLE in August, “Her decision to keep her relationship with Joe quiet is making her happy. They have been getting to know each other slowly without any pressure.” He must like her cats, Olivia Benson and Meredith Grey, too.

Read all of the lyrics for “Gorgeous” below.

You should take it as a compliment

That I got drunk and made fun of the way you talk

You should think about the consequence

Of your magnetic field being a little too strong

And I got a boyfriend, he’s older than us

He’s in the club doing I don’t know what

You’re so cool it makes me hate you so much

[Pre-Chorus]

Whiskey on ice, Sunset and Vine

You’ve ruined my life by not being mine

[Chorus]

You’re so gorgeous

I can’t say anything to your face

‘Cause look at your face

And I’m so furious

At you for making me feel this way

But what can I say?

You’re gorgeous

[Verse 2]

You should take it as a compliment

That I’m talking to everyone here but you

And you should think about the consequence

Of you touching my hand in the darkened room

If you’ve got a girlfriend, I’m jealous of her

But if you’re single that’s honestly worse

‘Cause you’re so gorgeous it actually hurts

(Honey, it hurts)

[Pre-Chorus]

Ocean blue eyes looking in mine

I feel like I might sink and drown and die

[Chorus]

You’re so gorgeous

I can’t say anything to your face

‘Cause look at your face

And I’m so furious

At you for making me feel this way

But what can I say?

You’re gorgeous

[Bridge]

You make me so happy it turns back to sad, yeah

There’s nothing I hate more than what I can’t have

You are so gorgeous it makes me so mad

You make me so happy it turns back to sad, yeah

There’s nothing I hate more than what I can’t have

Guess I’ll just stumble on home to my cats

Alone, unless you wanna come along, oh!

[Chorus]

You’re so gorgeous

I can’t say anything to your face

‘Cause look at your face

And I’m so furious

At you for making me feel this way

But what can I say?

You’re gorgeous

[Outro]

You make me so happy it turns back to sad, yeah

There’s nothing I hate more than what I can’t have

You are so gorgeous it makes me so mad

You’re gorgeous

You make me so happy it turns back to sad, yeah

There’s nothing I hate more than what I can’t have

You are so gorgeous it makes me so mad

You’re gorgeous