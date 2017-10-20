Taylor Swift's 'Gorgeous' lyrics -- and the references to boyfriend Joe Alywn

Taylor Swift released a new song on Friday morning, “Gorgeous,” a vintage Swift single that sounds like it could have been a B-side off Speak Now. The track is the third Swift has released from her upcoming album, Reputation, and the second — following “…Ready for It?” — that seems fully loaded with references to her current boyfriend, Joe Alywn.
Ahead, all the times Alywn maybe makes an appearance on Swift’s new song.
You should take it as a compliment
That I got drunk and made fun of the way you talk
Swift’s relationship with Joe Alywn went public in May of this year, but they’ve known each other for much longer (she was seen leaving a screening of Alywn’s debut film, Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, in November 2016). Assuming “Gorgeous” is about Alywn, who is British, then this lyric might date back to the first time the pair ever met. (Swift to Alywn: “You sound like you’re from London”?)
And I got a boyfriend, he’s older than us
He’s in the club doing, I don’t know what
Swift, 27, reportedly met Alywn, 26, for the first time in 2016, a year that saw her end two high-profile relationships with older men: Calvin Harris (now 33) and Tom Hiddleston (now 36). If “Gorgeous” is referencing either of those prior boyfriends, however, it’s probably Harris. He is, after all, a DJ who often appears at clubs.
Ocean blue eyes looking in mine
I feel like I might sink and drown and die
Alywn’s eyes are blue.
You make me so happy it turns back to sad, yeah
There’s nothing I hate more than what I can’t have
Guess I’ll just stumble on home to my cats
Alone, unless you wanna come along, oh!
It appears Alywn is still making Swift “happy” (perhaps even without the “sad” chaser). A source told PEOPLE in August, “Her decision to keep her relationship with Joe quiet is making her happy. They have been getting to know each other slowly without any pressure.” He must like her cats, Olivia Benson and Meredith Grey, too.
Read all of the lyrics for “Gorgeous” below.
You should take it as a compliment
That I got drunk and made fun of the way you talk
You should think about the consequence
Of your magnetic field being a little too strong
And I got a boyfriend, he’s older than us
He’s in the club doing I don’t know what
You’re so cool it makes me hate you so much
[Pre-Chorus]
Whiskey on ice, Sunset and Vine
You’ve ruined my life by not being mine
[Chorus]
You’re so gorgeous
I can’t say anything to your face
‘Cause look at your face
And I’m so furious
At you for making me feel this way
But what can I say?
You’re gorgeous
[Verse 2]
You should take it as a compliment
That I’m talking to everyone here but you
And you should think about the consequence
Of you touching my hand in the darkened room
If you’ve got a girlfriend, I’m jealous of her
But if you’re single that’s honestly worse
‘Cause you’re so gorgeous it actually hurts
(Honey, it hurts)
[Pre-Chorus]
Ocean blue eyes looking in mine
I feel like I might sink and drown and die
[Chorus]
You’re so gorgeous
I can’t say anything to your face
‘Cause look at your face
And I’m so furious
At you for making me feel this way
But what can I say?
You’re gorgeous
[Bridge]
You make me so happy it turns back to sad, yeah
There’s nothing I hate more than what I can’t have
You are so gorgeous it makes me so mad
You make me so happy it turns back to sad, yeah
There’s nothing I hate more than what I can’t have
Guess I’ll just stumble on home to my cats
Alone, unless you wanna come along, oh!
[Chorus]
You’re so gorgeous
I can’t say anything to your face
‘Cause look at your face
And I’m so furious
At you for making me feel this way
But what can I say?
You’re gorgeous
[Outro]
You make me so happy it turns back to sad, yeah
There’s nothing I hate more than what I can’t have
You are so gorgeous it makes me so mad
You’re gorgeous
You make me so happy it turns back to sad, yeah
There’s nothing I hate more than what I can’t have
You are so gorgeous it makes me so mad
You’re gorgeous