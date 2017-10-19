Taylor Swift previews sweeping new song 'Gorgeous'

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Oct 19, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

Two months after “Look What You Made Me Do” broke the internet — and a whole bunch of records — Taylor Swift is ready to reveal a third taste of her upcoming Reputation LP. The singer announced on Instagram Thursday that her new song “Gorgeous” would release as the clock turns to Friday at midnight.

Two of her pink-hued posts teased the drop, but a third previewed the track’s instrumentals. Spoiler alert: They are, so far, as advertised: gorgeous.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Oct 19, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Oct 19, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

Along with “LWYMMD” and its Easter egg-packed music video, Swift has also previously shared “…Ready For It.” The song — which swings between moments of heavy bass, with Swift rapping, and an airy, club-designed chorus — was first previewed during a Saturday night college football game over Labor Day Weekend and is widely speculated to be about the pop star’s current beau, Joe Alwyn.

Available for preorder now, Reputation drops Nov. 10.

Listen to a snippet of “Gorgeous” above.