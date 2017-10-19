LFO singer Devin Lima is on the mend after undergoing surgery to remove a “massive adrenal tumor.”

The pop act’s publicist, Alaina Bendi, confirmed to EW that Lima is recovering from a complicated but successful procedure to remove the growth from his abdomen Thursday.

Lima’s bandmate Brad Fischetti told Page Six, which first reported the news, “Devin’s surgery went very well. The tumor was successfully removed. His left kidney and adrenal gland were also removed as they were engulfed by the football size tumor in his abdomen. Thankfully, the surgeons were able to save all of his other internal organs. The pathology report on the tumor should be in next week.”

Fischetti and Lima had been set to announce spring tour dates this week but are now planning to reschedule.

Known for their 1999 hit “Summer Girls,” LFO recently returned with a new single, “Perfect 10.” Fischetti told EW in July that the song was inspired by and written for their fans, and that he and Lima were doing their best to carry on the legacy of their late bandmate Rich Cronin, who died from leukemia in 2010.

Lima and Fischetti also posted a video Wednesday night addressing Lima’s surgery. “It’s time to go in, I’ll see you on the other side,” Lima said. “We’ll see you with another video.”

Fischetti added, “From the wheelchair to the stage, you watch.”