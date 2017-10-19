GWAR's Sexecutioner breaks down the costume that gives him 'special powers'

To read more from EW’s Untold Stories issue, pick up the new Entertainment Weekly on stands Friday, or buy it here. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

Chuck Varga’s mild-mannered disposition contrasts sharply with his onstage persona. He was a founding member of the gaudy metal group GWAR, which formed in 1984, and as the intergalactic Sexecutioner, his job was “making sure the blood goes in all the right places.” Varga sang in the band and created many of the group’s costumes: “I describe it as a full-body stunt mat. It gives me special powers. I have fallen off stage five feet onto a concrete floor and bounced like a Super Ball.” Here, he breaks down his costume for EW.

MASK

“We’re supposed to look loud and proud,” Varga says of his facial gear. The rubber mouthpiece “doesn’t look very real,” but it lets him take a pummeling: “Nobody can take a stage punch like me.” Varga describes the aesthetic as “more Grand Guignol” than “Avengers,” noting that “detail can sometimes be your enemy.”

SPIKES

The Sexecutioner’s spikes exude both power and kink — the character is “heavily into S&M” — but they’re a harmless mix of foam and latex. “They don’t hurt anybody,” he says. “It saves a lot of lawsuits!”

CHAINS

“The chains are the pains!” Varga says, lamenting that the paint poorly adheres to the plastic chains he uses for comfort purposes. “Doggone it, why don’t they make the chain look like chain when they sell plastic chain? Why’s it gotta be yellow or white or some other effeminate color?”

SUIT

Varga estimates he’s replaced his costume 20 times. “If I’m going to continue as the Sexecutioner,” he says, “I’m going to have to make it a little bit bigger and badder — as much as I’ve gotten over the years.”