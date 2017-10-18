Selena Gomez reaches out to Demi Lovato on Instagram to share a special message

Demi Lovato’s fanbase has had a wildly positive reaction to her revealing new documentary, Simply Complicated — and now Selena Gomez is joining the conversation.

“This was beautiful,” Gomez commented on Lovato’s Instagram post supporting the YouTube project. “I’m so happy for you. You always continue to be bold and real. I wish more people were like you.”

In a follow-up comment, she added, “Love you.”

Proud to present… #SimplyComplicated. Watch the full documentary now on @YouTube!! Link is in my bio 💗 A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Oct 17, 2017 at 10:08am PDT

The two stars, of course, go way back to their days on Barney and Friends when each was just 7-year-old. Later, they’d be Disney channel peers. And who can forget their vlogs from 2008? They also starred in Princess Protection Program in 2009, the same year they released their BFF-anthem “One And the Same.”

It hasn’t always been all sunshine and roses, though. When Gomez received her formal induction to the Taylor Swift squad, Lovato appeared irked. In 2010, when a fan asked Lovato, “How’s Selena?” the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer famously responded, “Ask Taylor.”

Lovato would unfollow Gomez on Twitter in 2014. “People change and people grow apart,” she later said of the move on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Things have turned around in more recent years. After Gomez received a kidney transplant this year, Lovato raved to PEOPLE about her friend. “I think that she is a very strong woman,” she said. “I’m very happy and proud of her.”