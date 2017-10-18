Pussycat Dolls slam 'prostitution ring' claims

The Pussycat Dolls insist they are not a “prostitution ring,” as one-time member Kaya Jones claimed in a series of tweets on Friday.

“The Pussycat Dolls has always and will always stand for female empowerment and sisterhood,” began the group’s response to the allegations, released Wednesday. “We stand in solidarity with all women who have bravely spoken publicly of their horrific experiences of abuse, harassment and exploitation. However, we cannot stand behind false allegations towards other group members partaking in activities that simply did not take place.”

They continued: “To liken our professional roles in The Pussycat Dolls to a prostitution ring not only undermines everything we worked hard to achieve for all those years but also takes the spotlight off the millions of victims who are speaking up and being heard loud and clear around the world.”

The Nicole Scherzinger-led ensemble went on to address Jones’ claim that “to be apart of the team you must” be willing to “sleep with whoever they say.” Jones also alleged that the acts were used as “leverage,” which she explained as “meaning after they turn you out or get you hooked on drugs they use it against you.”

“While we were not aware of Kaya’s experiences that allegedly took place during her short time working with us, before the group signed a recording contract, we can firmly testify that we were not privy to any misconduct taking place around us,” said PSD. “If Kaya experienced something we are unaware of then we fully encourage her to get the help she needs and are here to support her.”

The statement also defends Pussycat Dolls creator Robin Antin. “Since its inception, The Pussycat Dolls and founder Robin Antin have supported and empowered women from all walks of life to flourish in their careers,” the group said. “Should any member or associate allude to any form of abuse or harassment whatsoever, it will be taken very seriously and investigated.”

However, the statement does not address a question Jones appeared to pose for Antin in her third tweet: “I want the den mother from hell to confess why another 1 of her girl group girls committed suicide? Tell the public how you mentally broke us.” Twitter users speculated that she was referring to G.R.L. singer Simone Battle, who died by suicide in September 2014.

Speaking with The Blast on Monday, Antin deemed the allegations “disgusting, ridiculous lies,” claiming Jones is “clearly looking for her 15 minutes.” She also said Jones was never an official member and performed with the ladies temporarily before their debut album dropped in 2005.

See Jones’ tweets here, and read the group’s complete statement below:

