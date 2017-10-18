Lin-Manuel Miranda unleashes on 'f‑‑‑ing obscene' Harvey Weinstein in freestyle rap

Lin-Manuel Miranda has doubled down on distancing himself from disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein and his namesake former studio.

A week after the Broadway star and his collaborator Quiara A. Hudes called on the Weinstein Co. to relinquish the film rights to their musical In the Heights, Miranda reiterated the request and blasted Weinstein in a wide-ranging freestyle rap on Sway in the Morning.

Channeling the 1991 Black Sheep anthem “The Choice Is Yours,” Miranda rapped, “Oh, Harvey Weinstein/ On the New York transit line/ If that train, it went off the track/ Can I have In the Heights rights back?/ Back on the scene/ Crispy and clean/ Oh my God, that’s guy’s so f—ing obscene!”

After apologizing for swearing, Miranda advised everyone to “get away from that company as fast as you can, man!”

In recent weeks, Weinstein has been accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women, including high-profile actresses such as Rose McGowan, Ashley Judd, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Angelina Jolie. The sharp-elbowed producer, who was fired from the Weinstein Co. earlier this month and resigned from the board on Tuesday, has denied any allegations of non-consensual sex.

Amid the scandal, which was ignited by bombshell articles in the New York Times and New Yorker, Hudes last week posted a statement on social media that said in part, “In the Heights is part of my heart and soul. I created it about respect, community, and solidarity. I hope The Weinstein Company has enough grace, in the wake of these revelations, to respect my stand as a woman, and to allow us to extricate In the Heights from them. In the Heights deserves a fresh start in a studio where I’ll feel safe (as will my actors and collaborators).”

Miranda added that Hudes “speaks for us both.”

Elsewhere in his freestyle on Sway in the Morning, Miranda rapped about Colin Kaepernick, Puerto Rico, Barack Obama, and his favorite MCs. Watch the video above for more.