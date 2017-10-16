Stevie Nicks remembers the 'magical' last time she and Shania Twain saw Tom Petty perform

Stevie Nicks and the late rocker Tom Petty, who died earlier this month at the age of 66, had an extensive history. In 1981, Nicks performed on Petty’s “Insider” and Petty co-wrote and performed on Nicks’ “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around.”

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Nicks recounted the last time she saw Petty, which was when she opened for him and the Heartbreakers at a July concert in London’s Hyde Park. Her recollection involves one particularly fascinating anecdote: Nicks says she watched Petty’s set that last night with Shania Twain.

“It was interesting because Shania Twain had come to see me and to watch Tom,” Nicks told Rolling Stone. “After I came off stage from my set, she came backstage. She was so funny. She said, ‘I’m going to be greedy right now. I need to watch this show with you.’ Shania and I watched Tom’s show [from the side of the stage] and sang at the top of our lungs. I look back on that and what a magical moment that was: Shania got to stand there with me and watch my boys.”

