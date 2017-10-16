Sia is spreading holiday cheer with new Christmas album details

Sia's making your holidays brighter with 'Everyday Is Christmas,' out 11/17 🎅 – Team Sia pic.twitter.com/JSVf1c7GbK — sia (@Sia) October 16, 2017

Christmas is coming early for Sia fans.

After announcing plans for an upcoming Christmas album back in August, Sia announced the official title, release date, album cover, and tracklist Monday morning. Featuring 10 original songs, Everyday Is Christmas will hit the shelves on Nov. 17.

In addition to tweeting the album cover — featuring frequent collaborator Maddie Ziegler donning a red and green wig, surrounded by a festive print — Sia also shared the tracklist. Among the forthcoming jams: the playfully-titled “Ho Ho Ho” and “Puppies Are Forever.”

You'll be able to pre-order "Everyday Is Christmas" beginning on 10/30. Stay tuned & prepare for many goodies along the way 🎀 – Team Sia — sia (@Sia) October 16, 2017

All 10 of the songs on the forthcoming album, including lead single “Santa’s Coming For Us,” were written by Sia and super-producer Greg Kurstin. Though Kurstin is Jewish and said he’s “still sort of new at this Christmas thing,” he told EW in September that he’s blown away by how Sia “wrote these new Christmas stories.”

Everyday Is Christmas will be available for pre-order on Oct. 30. Until then, fans should “prepare for many goodies along the way,” Sia teased in a separate tweet Monday.