Ed Sheeran's injury from bicycling accident might impact tour

Ed Sheeran has sustained an injury from a bicycling accident, the singer-songwriter revealed on Instagram Monday.

“Ive had a bit of a bicycle accident and I’m currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows,” wrote Sheeran, 26, alongside an image of his right arm in a cast and his left arm in a sling. “Please stay tuned for further news. Ed x.”

Sheeran is in the midst of his ÷ world tour and is next scheduled to perform in Taipei, Taiwan on Oct. 22, beginning a 14-date Asian leg. Following a four-month break, Sheeran’s next leg of the tour was to kick off in March 2018 in Australia. His North American jaunt wrapped up in Nashville earlier this month after dates in Europe and Latin America.