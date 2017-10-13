Strangers Things 2 soundtrack goes 'Walkin' in Hawkins' — plus 33 other songs

The first season of Netflix’s Stranger Things was a surprise hit that took everyone by storm — not least due to its ethereal, haunting soundtrack. The show’s music was actually delayed in hitting streaming services until fans overwhelmingly demanded it. This time around, however, everyone’s more prepared.

The Texas-based synth duo S U R V I V E is once again providing the show’s songs (per Fader) and Spin debuted the first track (“Walkin’ in Hawkins”) earlier this week. The setlist promises 34 songs, with intriguing titles like “Descent Into the Rift” and “What Else Did You See?” The title “Eggo in the Snow” seems like a deliberate reference to Eleven’s (Millie Bobby Brown) well-known favorite snack.

Check out the full tracklist below, and stay tuned to EW for more coverage of Stranger Things 2, a new trailer for which just debuted Friday morning. The soundtrack hits streaming services on Oct. 20, and the new season hits Netflix a week later on Oct. 27.

Stranger Things Season 2 Tracklist

01 Walkin’ in Hawkins

02 Home

03 Eulogy

04 On the Bus

05 Presumptuous

06 Eight Fifteen

07 The First Lie

08 Scars

09 I Can Save Them

10 Descent Into the Rift

11 Chicago

12 Looking for a Way Out

13 Birth / Rescue

14 In the Woods

15 Digging

16 Symptoms

17 Eggo in the Snow

18 Soldiers

19 Choices

20 Never Tell

21 She Wants Me to Find Her

22 Shouldn’t Have Lied

23 It’s a Trap

24 Crib

25 The Return

26 Escape

27 We Go Out Tonight

28 Connect the Dots

29 The Hub

30 On Edge

31 What Else Did You See?

32 Run

33 Levitation

34 To Be Continued