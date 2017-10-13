Strangers Things 2 soundtrack goes 'Walkin' in Hawkins' — plus 33 other songs

The first season of Netflix’s Stranger Things was a surprise hit that took everyone by storm — not least due to its ethereal, haunting soundtrack. The show’s music was actually delayed in hitting streaming services until fans overwhelmingly demanded it. This time around, however, everyone’s more prepared.
The Texas-based synth duo S U R V I V E is once again providing the show’s songs (per Fader) and Spin debuted the first track (“Walkin’ in Hawkins”) earlier this week. The setlist promises 34 songs, with intriguing titles like “Descent Into the Rift” and “What Else Did You See?” The title “Eggo in the Snow” seems like a deliberate reference to Eleven’s (Millie Bobby Brown) well-known favorite snack.
Check out the full tracklist below, and stay tuned to EW for more coverage of Stranger Things 2, a new trailer for which just debuted Friday morning. The soundtrack hits streaming services on Oct. 20, and the new season hits Netflix a week later on Oct. 27.
Stranger Things Season 2 Tracklist
01 Walkin’ in Hawkins
02 Home
03 Eulogy
04 On the Bus
05 Presumptuous
06 Eight Fifteen
07 The First Lie
08 Scars
09 I Can Save Them
10 Descent Into the Rift
11 Chicago
12 Looking for a Way Out
13 Birth / Rescue
14 In the Woods
15 Digging
16 Symptoms
17 Eggo in the Snow
18 Soldiers
19 Choices
20 Never Tell
21 She Wants Me to Find Her
22 Shouldn’t Have Lied
23 It’s a Trap
24 Crib
25 The Return
26 Escape
27 We Go Out Tonight
28 Connect the Dots
29 The Hub
30 On Edge
31 What Else Did You See?
32 Run
33 Levitation
34 To Be Continued