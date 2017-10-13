Sophie Turner trades Sansa Stark for Britney Spears in '...Baby One More Time' video

Sophie Turner has found a fun way to spend her Game of Thrones offseason.
On Friday, the actress shared on Instagram a short video of her channeling Britney Spears from the singer’s “…Baby One More Time” era. “Having a Britney moment backstage,” wrote Turner.
Want to feel old? The 21-year-old, who stars on the epic HBO series as Sansa Stark, was only 2-years-old when Spears’ No. 1 hit came out in 1998.
The Spears impersonation comes a few months after Turner and costar Maisie Williams hilariously did their best Ned Stark impression on Carpool Karaoke.
