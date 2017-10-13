Sophie Turner trades Sansa Stark for Britney Spears in '...Baby One More Time' video

Having a Britney moment backstage at @wellahair with @cwoodhair 🎥 cred – @elizabethsaltzman A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on Oct 13, 2017 at 2:03am PDT

Sophie Turner has found a fun way to spend her Game of Thrones offseason.

On Friday, the actress shared on Instagram a short video of her channeling Britney Spears from the singer’s “…Baby One More Time” era. “Having a Britney moment backstage,” wrote Turner.

Want to feel old? The 21-year-old, who stars on the epic HBO series as Sansa Stark, was only 2-years-old when Spears’ No. 1 hit came out in 1998.

The Spears impersonation comes a few months after Turner and costar Maisie Williams hilariously did their best Ned Stark impression on Carpool Karaoke.

Watch the clip above.