Entertainment Weekly

Subscribe

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Music

Sophie Turner trades Sansa Stark for Britney Spears in '...Baby One More Time' video

‘Game of Spears’

@derekjlawrence

Posted on

Having a Britney moment backstage at @wellahair with @cwoodhair 🎥 cred – @elizabethsaltzman

A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on

Sophie Turner has found a fun way to spend her Game of Thrones offseason.

On Friday, the actress shared on Instagram a short video of her channeling Britney Spears from the singer’s “…Baby One More Time” era. “Having a Britney moment backstage,” wrote Turner.

Want to feel old? The 21-year-old, who stars on the epic HBO series as Sansa Stark, was only 2-years-old when Spears’ No. 1 hit came out in 1998.

The Spears impersonation comes a few months after Turner and costar Maisie Williams hilariously did their best Ned Stark impression on Carpool Karaoke.

Watch the clip above.