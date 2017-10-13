Pink on super-producer Max Martin: 'We never wanted to work together' and 'argue a lot'

You’ve always made music with a message — you put out “Dear Mr. President” in 2006.

I’ve realized that if I’m uncomfortably honest, then this is going to mean something to somebody. I wanted to be a social worker before all of this, and that made me realize the rest of this is bulls—. I’m never going to win a popularity contest and be the prettiest — why start now?

You’ve worked with hitmaker Max Martin (Katy Perry, Taylor Swift) since 2006. What’s your creative relationship like?

We argue a lot. We never wanted to work together. [Laughs] That was one of the label’s decisions. I brought three bottles of wine and said, “You don’t want to be here, and you can be damn sure I don’t want to be here. We’re going to drink this first bottle before we even talk.” We ended up talking about music, and the more Max talks about music, the more you’re like, ‘Holy s—, this guy is a closet punk rocker!’ And he’s a good dude. You notice I don’t work with Dr. Luke anymore.

Eminem, who was on your last album, is featured on the highlight “Revenge.” Were you planning for another duet?

No, I sneak-attacked him. Max and I started making the song, and I wrote this rap. We were drinking a lot of wine, and then I went home and I thought more wine would be a good idea. Then I emailed [Eminem] — this is why they call it liquid courage — and said, “You know I love you. I like that you work with a lot of the same people, like Rihanna. She’s hotter than me, but I’m funnier. So I’m going for a rap Grammy, and I’d like to take you along with me.” It was this long email, and he wrote back right away and just said “Okay.” [Laughs]