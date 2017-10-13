Listen to Bruce Springsteen's official Broadway setlist here

Early reviews have praised Bruce Springsteen’s Broadway turn in his one-man show Springsteen on Broadway, which debuted at the Walter Kerr Theater in New York City on Thursday. With previews out of the way, the legendary musician on Friday revealed what he has planned for fans.

“Spoiler alert… here’s the official #SpringsteenBroadway setlist for your listening pleasure!” Springsteen, 68, tweeted with a link to the selections on Spotify, available to stream below.

Some of the song titles leaked weeks ago during rehearsals, but now Springsteen can officially divulge he performs through classics like “Born in the U.S.A.,” “Thunder Road,” and “The Long Walk Home.” He begins the show with “Growin’ Up,” his 1973 song from the album Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J., and closes with the titular track from 1975’s Born to Run.

“I wanted to do some shows that were as personal and as intimate as possible,” Springsteen said in a statement announcing his Broadway debut. “I chose Broadway for this project because it has the beautiful old theaters which seemed like the right setting for what I have in mind. In fact, with one or two exceptions, the 960 seats of the Walter Kerr Theatre is probably the smallest venue I’ve played in the last 40 years. My show is just me, the guitar, the piano, and the words and music. Some of the show is spoken, some of it is sung. It loosely follows the arc of my life and my work. All of it together is in pursuit of my constant goal to provide an entertaining evening and to communicate something of value.”

Information on how to get Springsteen on Broadway tickets is available on the event’s official website.