Eminem and Pink's song 'Revenge' is the 'best thing I've ever heard,' says singer

To read more about Pink, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands Friday, or buy it here now. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

Even rockstars need a little help gathering up their courage — every once in a while, anyway. When Pink was recording her new LP, Beautiful Trauma, it required just about a bathtub’s amount of wine to persuade her she could hit up Eminem for another duet. (The two stars previously worked together on the rapper’s Recovery cut “Won’t Back Down.”)

“I sneak-attacked him,” Pink, 38, admits to EW. “[Producer] Max [Martin] and I started making [“Revenge”], and I wrote this rap. We were drinking a lot of wine, and then I went home and I thought more wine would be a good idea.”

Finally ready, “I emailed [Eminem],” she continues. “This is why they call it liquid courage. And I said, ‘You know I love you. I like that you work with a lot of the same people, like Rihanna. She’s hotter than me, but I’m funnier. So I’m going for a rap Grammy, and I’d like to take you along with me.’ It was this long email, and he wrote back right away and just said, ‘Okay.'”

Eminem was in Rio De Janeiro when the request came in, but Pink found the finished track in her inbox just four days later. Thrilled, she recalls, “I emailed him again, I was like, ‘This is the best thing I’ve ever heard! I want to tackle you and rub your face in the dirt!'”

His response? “He just wrote back and was like, ‘Okay.'”

Beautiful Trauma — Pink’s first LP in five years — drops Friday. Meanwhile, Eminem has also returned to the spotlight in a big way, performing “The Storm,” an anti-Donald Trump freestyle, on BET’s Hip-Hop Awards on Tuesday.