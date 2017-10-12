Watch Linkin Park's Carpool Karaoke filmed 6 days before Chester Bennington's death

Linkin Park shared their episode of Carpool Karaoke via their Facebook and Apple Music on Thursday. The band notably recorded the episode on July 14, days before the July 20 death of singer Chester Bennington. The video features Bennington, Linkin Park bandmates Mike Shinoda and Joe Hahn, and actor Ken Jeong.

“With the blessing of Chester’s family and his bandmates, we share this episode, and dedicate it to the memory of Chester,” a placard at the beginning of the episode reads.

But the video is far from somber, with the foursome joking about topics from the band’s name — Jeong suggests a change to “Linken Park” — to how Bennington developed his signature “scring,” the term he gave his mix between screaming and singing. “This is probably the greatest day of my life,” Bennington remarks after Jeong successfully scrings for the first time.

Bennington, Shinoda, Hahn, and Jeong also sing plenty of jams, including OutKast’s “Hey Ya,” Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Under the Bridge,” and Linkin Park classics such as “Numb” and “In the End.”

Shortly after Bennington died in July at the age of 41, news emerged that he had recorded an episode of Carpool Karaoke with Linkin Park. “We will approach in whichever manner his family or the people that were involved in that episode, however they would like it to be handled,” producer James Corden said at the time.

Later this month, Linkin Park will play a one-off concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. The Oct. 27 performance will feature special guests and the band will donate their earnings from the gig to charity.

In the wake of Bennington’s death, friend and Rise Against singer Tim McIlrath reflected on the singer’s legacy. “The right music to the right person is so powerful,” he told EW. “To have a guy like Chester be able to tap into the angst that is adolescence, that was such an important thing.”

Watch the Carpool Karaoke video above.