See one of Gregg Allman's final recording sessions in new music video

To make his excellent final LP, Southern Blood, Southern rock maestro Gregg Allman holed up in the fabled FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, birthplace of seminal records from Aretha Franklin, Otis Redding, Little Richard, Alabama, Etta James, and many, many more.

It was, of course, also a final coming home for the legend: In the ’60s, his brother Duane was a studio guitarist there for a variety of soul legends, Allman and Duane also recorded there with the band Hour Glass, and, most importantly, the room played witness to the Allman Brothers Band’s very first sessions.

Southern Blood wouldn’t release until after Allman’s May 2017 death, but when it arrived, it did what always seems impossible: It served as a fitting, phenomenal final note for a long, storied career. Today, EW is thrilled to offer fans a look at those sessions as we premiere the 360-degree video for album-highlight “Willin’,” streaming above.

As the clip loads, you can drag at the edges of the room to take a full tour of the session.