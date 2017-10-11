Janet Jackson and Ciara hit the rides at Disneyland, Mickey ears and all

Love You @JanetJackson❤️ #FunTimes A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Oct 10, 2017 at 9:40pm PDT

Today’s issue of “stars you never thought would have a Disneyland playdate together” features none other than Janet Jackson and Ciara. (Sure, there were kids in tow, but since Jackson’s son was just born this past January, we’re pretty sure he could care less about eating a turkey leg.)

On Tuesday, Jackson followed up her sold-out Hollywood bowl show by visiting the Happiest Place on Earth with the “Like Aa Boy” singer. The two moms were joined by their sons, 9-month-old Eissa Al Mana and 3-year-old Future Zahir. Sienna Princess, Ciara’s new daughter Sienna Princess with husband Russell Wilson, seemed to have stayed at home with dad, even though her name makes her royalty at the theme park.

Donning Mickey ears, the two moms and the rest of their crew also posed for a photo with Mickey Mouse, with Future looking a little burnt out from a day at Disney (same, kid). Or maybe he was upset over the Tower of Terror remodel.

Even so, Future clearly seemed to have had the time of his life on a rollercoaster with his mom, and luckily for fans, Ciara documented the simultaneously terrifying and exciting experience.