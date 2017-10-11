Beyoncé got young women around the world to dance for new 'Freedom' video

Beyoncé is marking International Day of the Girl with an uplifting video.

Released Wednesday, the visual features young girls from around the globe dancing and lip-syncing to the singer’s 2016 track “Freedom” from Lemonade. Intercut with the inspiring and delightful performances are disturbing violence, health, and education statistics experienced by girls.

“Today is #DayoftheGirl,” wrote Beyoncé on Facebook. “Girls around the world are fighting for their freedom every day. Join me, Chime for Change, and The Global Goals by taking action for #FreedomForGirls now.”

This push for change and comes after the Grammy winner sang on the hit “Mi Gente” remix, for which she pledged all of her proceeds from the project to hurricane and earthquake relief.

Watch the video above.