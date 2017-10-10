Pink says 'there's still hope' for President Trump

Pink on Tuesday expressed her optimism in people’s ability to change, specifically mentioning President Donald Trump.

“I’ve seen people change and turn their lives around,” she tweeted. “There’s still hope for you @POTUS. It’s what the world needs.”

Just a few minutes before, the 38-year-old musician took a different approach, writing “@POTUS you are doing a terrible job,. Worse than every other job you’ve done terrible at. Do you seriously have time to worry about the NFL?”

Twitter users were quick to respond to Pink’s message to Trump, with some jumping to the conclusion that she voted for the Republican candidate in the 2016 election. Not only did she dismiss that claim, but she also stressed the need for more positivity. “I’m sorry y’all. I assumed you all knew who the f— I am and what the f— I stand for,” she wrote. “Cause I have never faltered. I have always been me.”

Pink added: “I think this world needs HOPE and LOVE and POSITIVITY and we all need some inspiration,” the tweet read, in part.

The “What About Us” singer concluded her Trump-themed night by retweeting a video clip of Jon Stewart calling the president a “sociopath” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.