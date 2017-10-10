Niall Horan plays new song 'Mirrors' in documentary clip — watch now

Niall Horan might not be a superhero, but he does know that with great power, comes great responsibility — just ask him about his time in One Direction.

In an exclusive clip from an upcoming Apple Music documentary on the singer, Horan explains that being in One Direction meant he encountered “a lot of pressure to live up to what’s expected of you.”

After the band officially went on hiatus in 2016, Horan immediately got to work on his solo career. So far, he’s released three tracks — “This Town,” “Slow Hands,” and “Too Much to Ask” — off his forthcoming debut album, Flicker. And in the clip, you can hear Horan playing “Mirrors,” a cut that hasn’t been officially released yet.

“Flicker is a very important album to me,” he explains. “It’s something that I’ve worked tirelessly on. Spent the last year and a half between the four walls of a studio, so I’m ready to go show how proud of the album I am.”

Watch the clip above, and read more about Horan’s new album, which arrives Oct. 20, here. The Apple Music doc, titled On the Record: Flicker, also drops Oct. 20.