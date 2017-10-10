Introducing EW's fall music playlist

From grown-up teen stars to veteran rockers to dance-music oddballs, here are the tracks you should be listening to this season. Hear all of them in EW’s Spotify playlist below.

1. Maroon 5 feat. SZA, “What Lovers Do”

Adam Levine and SZA roll the dice on love and win on this sugary role reversal: He’s got romance jitters and an AutoTuned falsetto, she’s got the lower register for some R&B-inflected chill. —Nick Maslow

2. G-Eazy feat. A$AP Rocky and Cardi B, “No Limit”

Following the success of her breakout smash “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves),” Cardi B takes a victory lap by outfitting G-Eazy’s hissing club-banger with her libidinous blunt-force rhymes. —Nolan Feeney

3. Aly & AJ, “Take Me”

The former teen duo who brought you “Potential Breakup Song” a decade ago have reinvented themselves as a bewitching, ’80s-inspired electropop act — think Carly Rae Jepsen trapped in the Upside Down. —N.F.

4. St. Vincent, “Los Ageless”

The second taste of Annie Clark’s fifth solo album features the most devastating chorus of her career — and delivers the perfect synthesis of her riffy art-rock and producer Jack Antonoff’s driving synth-pop. —Eric Renner Brown

5. Four Tet, “SW9 9SL”

The forward-thinking electronic artist achieves dance-floor bliss with this epic eight-minute cut from his ninth album, New Energy. —E.R.B.

6. Lizzo, “Water Me”

Over a roller-coaster piano loop and triumphant horns, rapper-singer Lizzo lays out her golden rules: Love yourself, demand respect, and, most important, don’t forget to moisturize. —N.F.

7. Niall Horan, “Too Much to Ask”

One Direction’s resident troubadour remembers an old flame on his longing new ballad. “Don’t you feel f—ed up when you’re not in love?” he wonders. Been there, dude. —Madison Vain

8. Foo Fighters, “Sunday Rain”

You might not notice Paul McCartney on this cut from the Foos’ recent Concrete and Gold LP — he plays drums — but his influence lingers: The main guitar riff sounds like a lost Abbey Road outtake. —E.R.B.

9. Julien Baker, “Appointments”

Thanks to her sparse, haunting ballads — like this one, which cuttingly addresses depression and failure — the 22-year-old is among indie rock’s most promising young talents. —E.R.B.

10. Rapsody feat. Kendrick Lamar & Lance Skiiwalker, “Power”

Rapsody delivered a memorable guest verse on Lamar’s 2015 masterpiece To Pimp a Butterfly. Here, the rap titan returns the favor, trading bars with her over a heavy G-funk beat. —E.R.B.

11. Starrah X Diplo, “Swerve”

The writer behind jams from Rihanna and Calvin Harris teams up with Major Lazer mastermind Diplo for a downtempo electroR&B cut that’s part stoner jam, part sex jam. —M.V.

12. DJDS feat. Khalid & Empress Of, “Why Don’t You Come On”

On top of scoring his own hits like “Location” and “Young Dumb & Broke,” 19-year-old Khalid made time for seven features in 2017. This standout sets his gravelly croon to a kinetic, trampoline-bounce house beat. —N.F.

13. Sofi Tukker feat. NERVO, The Knocks & Alisa Ueno, “Best Friend”

Featured in one of Apple’s iPhone X spots, the most infectious ode to friendship since Scissor Sisters’ “Let’s Have a Kiki” is the perfect soundtrack for all your pregames this season. —N.M.

14. Hiss Golden Messenger, “Jenny of the Roses”

Folksinger M.C. Taylor opens his seventh LP under this moniker with a gospel-tinged eulogy for a deceased friend. The lyrics may be a downer, but the bittersweet missive still soars. —M.V.