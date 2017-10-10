Eminem attacks ‘racist’ Trump, supporters in passionate freestyle performance

Never one to be shy with his words, Eminem made a blistering return to the music scene via a passionate takedown of Donald Trump in a freestyle broadcast on BET’s Hip-Hop Awards.
Filmed Friday in his hometown of Detroit, the Grammy Award winner went after the president in a nearly five-minute cypher performance, where he referred to Trump as a “bitch,” and called him out for his handling of Charlottesville, and his recent attack on the NFL player protests.
In what Eminem has deemed “The Storm,” he rapped, “This is his form of distraction/ Plus, he gets an enormous reaction/ When he attacks the NFL, so we focus on that/ Instead of talking about Puerto Rico or gun reform for Nevada/ All of these horrible tragedies and he’s bored and would rather cause a Twitter storm with the Packers.”
Trump wasn’t the rapper’s only target, as he had a strong message for people who claim to be supporters of both men. “And any fan of mine who’s a supporter of his,” he continued. “I’m drawing in the sand a line/ You’re either for or against/ And if you can’t decide who you like more in your split/ On who you should stand beside/ I’ll do it for you with this/ F— you.”
Raising his fist in the air, a move he says is for former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who began the national anthem kneeling movement, Eminem concluded, “The rest of America stand up. We love our military and we love our country, but we f—ing hate Trump.”
