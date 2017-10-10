Eminem attacks ‘racist’ Trump, supporters in passionate freestyle performance

Never one to be shy with his words, Eminem made a blistering return to the music scene via a passionate takedown of Donald Trump in a freestyle broadcast on BET’s Hip-Hop Awards.

Filmed Friday in his hometown of Detroit, the Grammy Award winner went after the president in a nearly five-minute cypher performance, where he referred to Trump as a “bitch,” and called him out for his handling of Charlottesville, and his recent attack on the NFL player protests.

In what Eminem has deemed “The Storm,” he rapped, “This is his form of distraction/ Plus, he gets an enormous reaction/ When he attacks the NFL, so we focus on that/ Instead of talking about Puerto Rico or gun reform for Nevada/ All of these horrible tragedies and he’s bored and would rather cause a Twitter storm with the Packers.”

Trump wasn’t the rapper’s only target, as he had a strong message for people who claim to be supporters of both men. “And any fan of mine who’s a supporter of his,” he continued. “I’m drawing in the sand a line/ You’re either for or against/ And if you can’t decide who you like more in your split/ On who you should stand beside/ I’ll do it for you with this/ F— you.”

Raising his fist in the air, a move he says is for former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who began the national anthem kneeling movement, Eminem concluded, “The rest of America stand up. We love our military and we love our country, but we f—ing hate Trump.”

See reactions to the performance below.

Protect Eminem at all cost — T-Pain (@TPAIN) October 11, 2017

After 27 years of doubts about rap I am now an @Eminem fan. Best political writing of the year, period. 👏👏👏👏👏#Eminem2020 https://t.co/yS2Y72n8WS — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) October 11, 2017

We needed a white man to say that ✊️✊️✊️✊️ #Eminem — lil duval (@lilduval) October 11, 2017

Greatest literature of all-time:

1) Letter From Birmingham Jail

2) Eminem in the BET CYPHER — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) October 11, 2017

OH. MY. GOD . That was the most important and amazing moment in @Eminem 's iconic career #bethiphopawards — Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) October 11, 2017

"I hear that WASHED UP RAPPER Eminem said some very nasty things on BET (very racist channel btw) about me and my supporters" tweet on deck — Larry Beyince (@DragonflyJonez) October 11, 2017

What @Eminem just did, would get him jailed in some countries. In America, rappers, NFL players and every one of us, have #FreedomOfSpeech🇺🇸 https://t.co/CqTS3rh68X — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) October 11, 2017

Eminem 😳😳😳😳😳 — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) October 11, 2017

WHEN EMINEM STARTED TALKING IN THAT COUNTRY ACCENT YO #HipHopAwards pic.twitter.com/e98pu7RgXC — LYNNA 🌹 (@caleenuh) October 11, 2017

Eminem been invited to the cookout, but after that freestyle, he's on the grill grilling! He is woke AF! #HipHopAwards pic.twitter.com/JSVgaSYnSD — Vibe 🥀🤴🏽 (@Xbox1andChill) October 11, 2017

Dear White People, That's how you use your white privilege. #Eminem ✊🏽❤️✊🏻#HipHopAwards — Lil Ugly Vert ひ (@Uglyvert) October 11, 2017

Eminem snapped out and tells us how he really feels about Trump. #DAMN 🔥👀😮😤💯🐐 THE GOAT pic.twitter.com/NbwcCHXQv1 — Your Music Plug 🔌 (@AllThatHH) October 11, 2017

Watch the full video above.