Cardi B beats Lauryn Hill's record — but warns 'fame ain't what it seems'

Cardi B’s “money moves” only get more historic.

The rapper’s “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)” is No. 1 for the third consecutive week, making it the longest-reigning chart-topper on the Hot 100 for an unaccompanied female rapper, Billboard reports. That means Cardi B has beaten the record Lauryn Hill set with “Doo Wop (That Thing)” in 1998, when the catchy R&B jam held the top spot for two weeks.

The Bronx native — who booted Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” from No. 1 in September (and received flowers from Swift in the process) — has suggested that the success comes with a toll. In her most recent tweets, Cardi B wrote that “these streets really don’t love you” and “fame ain’t what it seems.”

She’s also indicated that she needs the kind of love devoted fans on Twitter can’t give, writing on Monday, “I feel so down & I wish my man wasn’t so far to hug me up.”

These streets really don’t love you — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 8, 2017

Fame ain’t what it seems 😓😪 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 9, 2017