'Together Again'! Janet Jackson reunites with Jenna Dewan Tatum, more backup dancers at concert

Janet Jackson reunited with many of her backup dancers on Sunday night, bringing out Jenna Dewan Tatum, among others, during her sold-out show at the Hollywood Bowl.

In a heartwarming speech, the 51-year-old pop icon described her dancing troupe as a “family” and introduced each of the “kids” one by one.

Ahead of the show, Dewan Tatum, 36, shared an Instagram previewing the night’s events. “Generations of Janet kids brought together…!” wrote Tatum. “Dancing for her was always way more than a job, it was being part of a legacy. I have been pinching myself all day being in a room years later dancing with these legends. Excited to share soon..”

Jackson also shared a memory on Instagram, posting a video of the reunion performance. “Last night in LA, generations of my former dancers together again,” she wrote in the caption, using #SOTW in reference to her current State of the World Tour.

Jackson dazzled on the red carpet at the venue, marking her first red carpet appearance since welcoming son Eissa with billionaire husband Wissam Al Mana in January. (Jackson and Al Mana are in the midst of a contentious divorce.)

You can see the full performance of “Rhythm Nation” and Jackson’s speech in the videos above.