Miley Cyrus stuns on 'New York State of Mind' duet with Billy Joel

In lieu of a final performance from Miley Cyrus after her weeklong stint on The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon showed his audience footage from the singer’s duet with Billy Joel a week earlier.

Cyrus crashed The Piano Man’s concert at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Sept. 30 for a performance of “New York State of Mind” — and Fallon’s late-night crew were there to capture the whole thing.

Fans also recorded video of Cyrus’ trio with Joel and another surprise guest, Paul Simon, who sang the 1980 song “You May Be Right.” Cyrus had performed the night before in Nashville, Tennessee to promote her latest album, Younger Now.

On Thursday night, Cyrus teamed with her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, for a cover of Tom Petty’s “Wildflowers” in memory of the late singer, who died at the age of 66 on Monday. She also covered “Islands in the Stream” with Jimmy Fallon while dressed as Dolly Parton and, more seriously, paid tribute to the Las Vegas shooting victims with a cover of Dido’s “No Freedom.”

Watch her big Tonight Show finish above.