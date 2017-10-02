Las Vegas shooting leaves stars heartbroken, shocked, outraged: 'There are no words'

Dozens of celebrities, from Lorde and Gina Rodriguez to Brad Paisley and Barack Obama, are tweeting in response to the mass shooting at Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, which left at least 50 dead and more than 400 injured, making the attack the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

The shooting happened during a performance by Jason Aldean, who ran off the stage as the gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel and casino.

“Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still don’t know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that me and my crew are safe,” Aldean wrote on Instagram. “My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night.” He added the hashtags #heartbroken and #stopthehate.

Several country singers have posted condolences and support on social media, including Kelsea Ballerini, Chris Young, and Brad Paisely.

Praying for everyone at #HarvestFestival. There are no words right now that suffice. — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) October 2, 2017

Watching this horrific news from Las Vegas and Route 91 Festival. We played this festival last year. Praying for everyone's safety. — Martina McBride (@martinamcbride) October 2, 2017

Praying for everyone here in Vegas. I witnessed the most unimaginable event tonight. We are okay. Others arent. Please pray. — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017

I'm not gonna say anything else other than I'm lucky to be alive. As are many others… and so many people are gone… this is heartbreaking — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) October 2, 2017

Just sad. And so sorry for the fans who came to sing and dance and be free and happy. thinking of everyone there & my friend @Jason_Aldean. — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) October 2, 2017

Prayers to everyone at @Route91Harvest in Las Vegas. We are ok, had literally just left for the airport. 🙏🏼 What is wrong with this world!! — Dylan Scott (@DylanScottCntry) October 2, 2017

Other celebrities, including former president Barack Obama, also reacted with condolensces, anger, heartbreak, and concern.

Michelle & I are praying for the victims in Las Vegas. Our thoughts are with their families & everyone enduring another senseless tragedy. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 2, 2017

Vegas. Heart breaks.

Prayers, love, support and strength to the victims and their families. Hug our loved ones that much tighter today. — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 2, 2017

How a place of excitement and fun turned into a war zone with such a high powered weapon is insane. Senseless violence needs to stop now — Liam (@LiamPayne) October 2, 2017

Praying for the souls lost. Praying for their loved ones. Praying for even just a moment of peace for everyone's hearts today. — LeAnn Rimes Cibrian (@leannrimes) October 2, 2017

Heartbroken over the news of Vegas. My thoughts with all the innocent victims and their families x — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) October 2, 2017

Woke up to the most devastating news about Las Vegas. I’m praying for everyone in Las Vegas! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 2, 2017

50 dead. Over 400 in the hospital. And we continue to call this a LONE WOLF? Call it TERRORISM because that's what it is. — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) October 2, 2017

Honestly. I mean. What grade are you? Do you even go to this school? https://t.co/oW8gKJWsYE — Sara Bareilles (@SaraBareilles) October 2, 2017

fuck. feel sick for the victims of las vegas and their families. i'm so sorry — Lorde (@lorde) October 2, 2017

Saying a prayer for all the victims & their loved ones, also for the residents & visitors of Las Vegas! This was a horrific act of terror!! — Rihanna (@rihanna) October 2, 2017

Woke up to the heartbreaking news from Las Vegas, my thoughts are with everyone and their families. Love. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) October 2, 2017

OH MY GOD. i’m heartbroken for the victims in las vegas, for their families, for @jason_aldean & his team. i’m so shook. i can’t believe it💔 — christina perri (@christinaperri) October 2, 2017

I can’t wrap my head around the atrocity in Vegas. Sending my heart and deepest regrets to the families and friends affected. #prayforvegas — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) October 2, 2017

Las Vegas. No words.💔 Victims and their families are in our thoughts and prayers. This is absolutely horrific and devastating. — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) October 2, 2017

Heart aches for #LasVegas — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) October 2, 2017

My heart breaks…biggest mass shooting in US history. Praying for Las Vegas. — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) October 2, 2017

This country: so much to answer for https://t.co/yYIXGCE4NI — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) October 2, 2017

Fuck you and your guns

Rock and Roll shoud be a place free from this madness.

How dare you — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) October 2, 2017

Hey @NRA you stupid assholes

How many innoncent people & animals have to die before you admit to helpling murderers

WE ARE YOUR KIDS — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) October 2, 2017

Pray for Vegas!! 🤦🏾‍♂️. What the hell is going on people!?!? My prayers sent to the heavens above for all the families 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/wDpwZ7g4Pz — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 2, 2017

Heartbroken by the news out of Las Vegas.

Praying for those of us waiting for news from loved ones who went to hear live music on a Sunday. — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) October 2, 2017

Give if you can. Lead with love. https://t.co/59qQJXlMhw — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) October 2, 2017

Our hearts are broken. To the families and friends of the victims in Las Vegas, we are with you. Sending love & keeping you in our prayers. — Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) October 2, 2017

The news from Las Vegas is heartbreaking. Devastating. — John Legend (@johnlegend) October 2, 2017

My deepest and most profound condolences to all the friends, families, and loved ones of those lost in Las Vegas. There’s no words. — Lance Armstrong (@lancearmstrong) October 2, 2017

Heart hurts …. so so upset about this shooting at this country music festival in vegas …. images are wrenching… #withyou — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) October 2, 2017

Just woke up to horrific news. Worst mass shooting in U.S. history. Thoughts and prayers, Las Vegas. 😔🙏🏼💔 — Jensen Ackles (@JensenAckles) October 2, 2017

Devastated waking up to the news of the shooting in Las Vegas. Praying for the victims and their families and friends. #PRAYERSFORVEGAS — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) October 2, 2017

My heart feels broken for everyone in Las Vegas. Music should always be a safe place. My thoughts and prayers to everyone there. — kevin jonas (@kevinjonas) October 2, 2017

My heart goes out to all those affected my this senseless tragedy in Las Vegas. — Hailee Steinfeld (@HaileeSteinfeld) October 2, 2017

Horrifying scenes in Las Vegas. My heart and soul is with all the victims & their families and friends. Everybody please stay safe. — Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) October 2, 2017

Praying for all the innocent victims and their families in Las Vegas – Céline xx… #LasVegas — Celine Dion (@celinedion) October 2, 2017

Condolences to all of those scarred by the violence in Las Vegas last night. We are with you. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 2, 2017

My heart hurts. In a time of chaos and evil we must love one another even more. #LasVegas — Derek Hough (@derekhough) October 2, 2017

Oh no! How can this be happening? I am praying for the families and friends of those who were shot. 😔🙏 #route91 #lasvegas https://t.co/FPoLYPhVZs — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) October 2, 2017

Can we discuss the loss of rights of people going to a concert because of the lack of assault rifle regulations? — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) October 2, 2017

Horrified to hear about the shooting in #LasVegas. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Praying for everyone's safety 🙏💔 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) October 2, 2017

I can't believe this!! The deadliest mass shooting in US history! 😩My sincerest condolences to everybody there! My prayers are with you! 💔 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 2, 2017

This is heartbreaking to learn about! Things have got to change! 🙏🏽 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 2, 2017

💔las vegas. — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) October 2, 2017

So true. Heartbreaking again and again and again. #Vegas https://t.co/TmlEW8jZGU — Audra McDonald (@AudraEqualityMc) October 2, 2017

I am at a loss watching Las Vegas. My only thought is that amount of rounds in automatic rifle should not be available or made or allowed. — Holly Marie Combs (@H_Combs) October 2, 2017

This tragedy would not have happened with a revolver. Don't tell me civilians need these clips or silencers. They don't. https://t.co/YrHuYSpcKQ — Holly Marie Combs (@H_Combs) October 2, 2017

I can't believe what just happened in Las Vegas! What is our world coming to?! 😭 My prayers go out to the victims & their families. 🙏 — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) October 2, 2017

Can’t believe what I’m reading & seeing! I’m completely heartbroken #Pray4Vegas 😥💔 — Olly Murs (@ollyofficial) October 2, 2017

devastated for Las Vegas. active shooter near Mandalay Bay. please please please seek cover and get away from the area — Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) October 2, 2017

No words, just absolutely sick to my stomach…. Vegas be safe. Prayers to victims. 😔 — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) October 2, 2017

I can't sleep. I'm sick to my stomach about this. Why? I wanna say pray, but if there is a god, why did this happen?I'm disgusted and so sad — Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) October 2, 2017

Vegas keep safe. I'm so sorry for what is happening right now. It is horrific just to see the videos.. I can't imagine what you are feeling. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) October 2, 2017

Just heard the terrible news about the shooting in Las Vegas. Totally in shock. #PrayingForVegas — Armin van Buuren (@arminvanbuuren) October 2, 2017

Hearing crazy news coming out of my hometown… Las Vegas, please, stay safe. — NE-YO (@NeYoCompound) October 2, 2017

Can't believe my eyes. My prayers are with everyone in #Vegas. Please take shelter. This is unreal. 😞 praying for your safety. — Christina Milian (@ChristinaMilian) October 2, 2017

Prayers up right now for Las Vegas 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) October 2, 2017

Praying for everyone in Las Vegas tonite. Please get to safety, help one another out. This is absolutely horrific. Our hearts are broken. — Nickelback (@Nickelback) October 2, 2017

Thank you to the Las Vegas first responders, in the thick of the terrible shootings there. Your actions helped save lives tonight. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 2, 2017

Don't even know what to say. To be in Vegas while this is happening, brings a pain to my heart. My team and I are safe Thank God! Prayers up — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) October 2, 2017

50+ souls. Hundreds injured. 1 terroristic psychotic with an absurdly powerful weapon. Pure madness. Get these weapons off the streets!!! https://t.co/0CUAa12meJ — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) October 2, 2017

Sympathies to the thousands of people who’ve been horribly touched by this 1 sick individual w/ inordinate unjustifiable capability to harm. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) October 2, 2017

Horrific evil in Vegas last night–praying for all the victims, the injured and their families. — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) October 2, 2017

My heart goes out to everyone affected by the horrific events that occurred in Las Vegas, please stay safe and to the Las Vegas police department who ran into a field of open fire, you are all true hero’s. A post shared by Chloe Grace Moretz (@chloegmoretz) on Oct 2, 2017 at 4:31am PDT

President Donald Trump also posted his condolences on Twitter.