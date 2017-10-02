Ariana Grande on Las Vegas shooting: Call it 'terrorism'

Ariana Grande made a plea for gun control and urged officials to call the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas — the worst in modern U.S. history — an act of “terrorism” in a tweet posted Monday.

“My heart is breaking for Las Vegas,” the pop star wrote of the attack during the Route 91 Harvest Festival, which left 58 dead. “We need love, unity, peace, gun control & for people to look at this & call this what it is = terrorism.”

Grande bears a personal connection to violence against concertgoers. In May, terrorists attacked attendees of her Manchester, U.K. concert, killing 23 and injuring 250 more. The gunman who opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Sunday night from the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino killed at least 58 people and injured more than 515.

In the hours since the shooting occurred, numerous celebrities and public figures have spoken out about the tragedy. Jason Aldean, who was performing when the attack occurred, shared a statement calling the night “beyond horrific,” while Taylor Swift wrote that “there are no words to express the helplessness and sorrow” she feels for the victims. Some forcefully called for gun policy reform; President Donald Trump addressed the nation, characterizing the event as “an act of pure evil.”

Authorities identified Stephen Paddock as the alleged shooter and said he had no connections to known terrorist groups.