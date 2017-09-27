Pitbull uses his private jet to save cancer patients stranded in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria

Pitbull is sending his private jet to Puerto Rico to bring cancer patients in need of chemotherapy treatment to the U.S mainland.

The heartwarming gesture from the 36-year-old musician, whose real name is Armando Christian Pérez, comes in the aftermath of the devastating Hurricane Maria, which left the island without power.

The “Timber” musician remained humble amidst the praise following the gesture. “Thank God we’re blessed to help. Just doing my part,” he said in a statement to the New York Daily News.

Puerto Rico Congresswoman Jenniffer González thanked the singer via Twitter, writing “Thank you @pitbull for lending your private plane to move cancer patients from PR to USA so that they can get chemo.”

Gracias al cantante @pitbull x prestar avión privado para trasladar pacientes de cáncer de PR a USA para q puedan tomar quimio @DeptSaludPR — Jenniffer González (@Jenniffer2012) September 26, 2017

Pitbull joins the likes of Mark Cuban as notable celebrities step up to help during the Hurricane Maria relief efforts. Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks, loaned the team plane to player J.J. Barea to transport food, water, and supplies to Puerto Rico.