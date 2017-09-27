Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony join forces with A-list celebrity friends for Hurricane Maria relief

Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez announced new initiative, Somos Una Voz (We Are One Voice), a humanitarian alliance with influential figures across different industries, to help Puerto Rico in the devastating wake of Hurricane Maria. The U.S. territory endures in dire need of many basic necessities, including running water, electricity, and forms of communication. The former couple recruited an impressive roster of participants, among them Alex Rodriguez, Bruno Mars, Daddy Yankee, Ed Sheeran, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Luis Fonsi, Pitbull, Ricky Martin, Vin Diesel, and many others.
The initiative uses the 1 billion followers on social media that these celebrities count combined to help raise awareness for the needs of the hurricane victims, including bringing water, food, shelter, medicine, and generators to the affected areas.
NOTICIAS: (Miami, FL – 27 de septiembre de 2017) – Marc Anthony y Jennifer Lopez anunciaron hoy la creación de “SOMOS UNA VOZ”, una iniciativa de ayuda humanitaria en alianza con algunas de las figuras más relevantes del mundo de las artes y el entretenimiento y los deportes. Con más de 1 billón de seguidores en sus plataformas de medios sociales para ayudar a regar la voz y generar conciencia sobre las necesidades existentes para los damnificados, los miembros de la alianza de “SOMOS UNA VOZ,” están trabajando juntos para llevar agua, refugio, medicinas, generadores y comunicaciones a las áreas afectadas. ALEJANDRO FERNANDEZ, ALEJANDRO SANZ, ALEX RODRIGUEZ, ALEX SENSATION, BRUNO MARS, CAMILA, CHAYANNE, DADDY YANKEE, ED SHEERAN, EDWARD NORTON, ENRIQUE SANTOS, FAT JOE, FONSECA, GENTE DE ZONA, J BALVIN, JADA PINKETT SMITH, JESSE &JOY, JIMMY SMITS, JOHN LEGUIZAMO, JUAN LUIS GUERRA, KANY GARCIA, LIN MANUEL MIRANDA, LUIS FONSI, MALUMA, MAGIC!, MARIO DOMM, MOTIFF, NACHO, NARCISO RODRIGUEZ, NICKY JAM, PAUL SIMON, PITBULL, PRINCE ROYCE, RICKY MARTIN, ROMEO SANTOS, VIN DIESEL Y YANDEL son algunos de los miembros del poderoso grupo. Para más información de cómo donar a la campaña GoFundMe, “SOMOS UNA VOZ” visita: somosunavoz.com Los fondos recaudados serán distribuidos entre los siguientes grupos: American Red Cross, Reach Out Worldwide, United Way y Unidos Por #PuertoRico, entre otros. Sobre SOMOS UNA VOZ: “SOMOS UNA VOZ”, artistas al rescate es una alianza de artistas liderada por Marc Anthony y Jennifer Lopez unidos con la misión de utilizar sus recursos e influencia para llevar ayuda a las comunidades que están sufriendo a consecuencia de los más recientes desastres naturales.
J.Lo and Anthony started promoting the initiative on their social media on Wednesday and have already raised more than $20k.
Lopez, whose parents were born in Ponce, Puerto Rico, has been a vocal supporter of helping the residents of the ravaged island since the hurricane struck on Sept. 20. On Saturday, she announced in New York City that she would be donating $1 million from the proceeds of her Las Vegas residency. “The conditions are dire,” she told PEOPLE. “We need to do as much as we can to help the people of Puerto Rico.”
For donations, visit the fundraising page for Somos Una Voz. The funds raised will be distributed among the following groups: American Red Cross, Reach Out Worldwide, United Way and United For Puerto Rico, and more.
This article originally appeared on People.com