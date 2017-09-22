JAY-Z fires off 'all disrespect' for 'joke' President Donald Trump

JAY-Z has the utmost disrespect for President Donald Trump. The rapper, who befriended Barack Obama during his presidency and supported Hillary Clinton’s campaign through 2016, slammed the current commander in chief in a new interview with BBC Radio 1.

“I believe that everything that happens in life is for your greatest good and I don’t think that this is happening if we weren’t prepared to handle it. So I’m just actually looking forward to what’s next after that because usually when things are darkest, then light is on its way,” JAY-Z said when asked by host Clara Amfo about raising a black family against the politically divisive backdrop of 2017. “So I’m not fearful. I believe that we are resilient, especially us as black people and especially the culture — we’ve been through so much more than this guy.”

JAY-Z has remained relatively quiet regarding his take on Trump, having shut down a reporter on the matter earlier this year. But he was far more willing to discuss the polarizing president in the video clip, released Friday.

Without mentioning Trump by name, the rapper said, “This guy, I’m looking at him like, man, this is a joke, with all — I can’t even say with all due respect — with all disrespect. I just think that, you know, he’s not a very sophisticated man, especially when it comes to the idea of ‘until everyone is free, no one is free.’ Period. That’s just a fact. We are all linked some kind of way. So if you oppress a certain people, everyone is in danger, karmically and in real life.”

“If I’m being oppressed and you have this big, nice mansion with all this, I’m coming inside there. That’s gonna happen, that’s just how life is,” JAY-Z concluded. “So on just a practical level, that just makes sense. On a spiritual and karmic level, if we’re all children of God, then we’re all brothers and sisters, and at some point, if you’re doing that to your brother, then that can’t last.”

The 4:44 rapper dropped his latest album earlier this year, but he said he already began working on concepts for his next project based on this moment in his life. “I have some ideas, yeah,” he said.

Watch his comments in the video above, beginning at the 13:35 mark.

Prior to the interview, JAY-Z paid tribute to Chester Bennington by performing his collaboration “Numb/Encore” in BBC’s Live Lounge. He hopes that the Linkin Park frontman’s death “serves as a wake-up call” for mental health issues.

“You think because he’s a performer and sold 14 million records that equates to happiness,” he said. “He’s telling you he became numb. You just get bigger audiences and move further away from yourself.”