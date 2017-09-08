Rihanna: Hurricane Irma devastation in Caribbean 'breaks my heart'

While Rihanna may be busy celebrating the launch of her beauty line in New York City, her heart is back home.

The singer told Extra at the Fenty Beauty launch that her family is “safe” in her native Barbados amid Hurricane Irma, but added, “It breaks my heart to see what is happening in the rest of the Caribbean, my neighboring islands.”

“You feel helpless when it’s a natural disaster, you have no control and these are islands that I have been to and love,” she added. “It’s so sad.”

On Friday she shared a heartfelt tweet, offering prayers for those impacted by the storm. “On my knees just praying for my Caribbean people this morning!!” she wrote. “My heart goes out to you in a time like this!!!”

on my knees just praying for my Caribbean people this morning!! My heart goes out to you in a time like this!!! #HurricaneIrma — Rihanna (@rihanna) September 8, 2017

Though the eastern Caribbean island was not hit by the storm — one of the strongest ever recorded on the Atlantic — at least 19 people have died because of Irma so far, according to the New York Times.

VIDEO: Here’s how long you’d have to work to match Rihanna’s ‘Work’ earnings

Nine are reported dead in the French Caribbean, four in the U.S. Virgin Islands, three in Puerto Rico, and one person each in Barbuda, Anguilla, and St. Martin, said the Times.

Hurricane Irma continues to barrel toward Florida, but has been downgraded to a Category 4 storm, reported CNN. Winds have reached a sustained maximum of 150 mph.

This article originally appeared on People.com