Beyoncé has a message of hope for her hometown.

The singer visited St. John’s Church in Houston, Texas, on Friday, speaking passionately to the gathered survivors of last week’s catastrophic Hurricane Harvey, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Taking the stage at the church, Beyoncé declared, “This today is a celebration of survival.”

“This church is my home,” she told the gathered group. “I was maybe nine or 10-years-old the first time I sat there where my daughter is sitting. I sang my first solo here and I just wanna thank you for lifting my family up, for praying for me, and for being such an incredible example of what light and love is.”

Calling the congregation her “family,” Beyoncé said, “Houston is my home. I thank God that you’re safe, your children are safe… I just wanna say I love you. I’ve been blessed so that I can bless other people and I ask of God to continue to do that for other people.”

Beyoncé falando hoje para os sobreviventes de #Harvey em Houston. 💙 #BeyGOOD pic.twitter.com/DJCXZNYqKD — Beyoncé No Brasil (@beynobrasil) September 8, 2017

According to ET, the singer was joined by her mother Tina Knowles and daughter Blue Ivy, as well as fellow bandmate Michelle Williams. Earlier in the day, Knowles and Williams helped serve a meal to 400 Harvey survivors.

Amid the storm, Beyoncé pledged to help relief efforts in Houston through her charity initiative, BeyGOOD.

“My heart goes out to my hometown, Houston, and I remain in constant prayer for those affected and for the rescuers who have been so brave and determined to do so much to help,” Beyoncé said in a statement to The Houston Chronicle.

“I am working closely with my team at BeyGOOD as well as my pastor [Rudy Rasmus at St. John’s in downtown Houston] to implement a plan to help as many as we can.”

This article originally appeared on People.com