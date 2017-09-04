Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui is joining those slamming Donald Trump for his decision to end Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

Over the holiday weekend, news surfaced that the Trump administration was pulling the plug on the immigration policy put into place by former President Barack Obama in 2012. The program protects illegal immigrants, a.k.a. “Dreamers” who came into the country as children, from being deported.

On Monday, Jauregui, whose parents both immigrated to the U.S. from Cuba, shared her “disgust” with the president’s actions, which come just a week after he garnered much criticism for pardoning former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio.

“It’s incredible to me that you’ll pardon a man who is known for running his prison as a Latino concentration camp and call him a patriot, but then deport kids with a dream to be successful citizens with safe lives,” she wrote on Twitter. “You disgust me. You and your squad of Republican elite/cowards are truly sick humans. Pardoning criminals and criminalizing the vulnerable.”