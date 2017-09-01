Watchdog group claims Kid Rock is breaking campaign law

Kid Rock’s possible run for one of Michigan’s Senate seats may have just hit a roadblock.

D.C. watchdog group and nonprofit Common Cause filed a complaint against the singer-turned-hopeful politician Friday morning claiming that the 46-year-old has been campaigning all summer but has failed to register with the FEC.

“Common Cause requests that the Department of Justice exercise its authority to investigate whether Robert James Ritchie (a.k.a. ‘Kid Rock’) has violated the Federal Election Campaign Act (‘FECA’) candidate registration and reporting requirements, contribution limits and restrictions, and soft money’ prohibitions, and whether Warner Bros. Records Inc. facilitated the make of contributions to, and acted as a conduit for contributions earmarked to, candidate Kid Rock in violation of FECA, 52 U.S.C. 30101, et seq.,” the filing began.

BREAKING: We just filed a complaint against @KidRock for violating federal election law. https://t.co/fGUagsamQ8 pic.twitter.com/Bz0QbLe7vY — Common Cause (@CommonCause) September 1, 2017

Kid Rock, who is a Republican, first discussed plans to run this summer. “I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real… http://kidrockforsenate.com The answer is an absolute YES,” he wrote on Twitter.

I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real… https://t.co/RRVgISDFeq The answer is an absolute YES. pic.twitter.com/uYCUg6mjW1 — Kid Rock (@KidRock) July 12, 2017

EW has reached out to Kid Rock’s team for comment. The entire filing against his candidacy can be read here.