Beyoncé congratulates Serena Williams on the birth of her daughter

Queen Bey can add another principality to her dominions — pregnancy Instagram posts.

After breaking the internet with Instagram posts announcing both her pregnancy and the birth of her twins, Sir and Rumi Carter, Beyoncé is using social media to congratulate another new mom.

On Friday afternoon, tennis legend Serena Williams gave birth to her first child, a baby girl, alongside fiancé Alexis Ohanian in West Palm Beach, Florida. A local news producer tweeted that the baby girl weighs 6 pounds, 13 ounces.

Shortly after the news broke, Beyoncé posted a photo of a pregnant Serena Williams with the words “Congratulations Serena.”

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Sep 1, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

Williams had the baby just as her twin sister Venus was taking to the court at the 2017 U.S. Open.