Miranda Lambert is helping rescue dogs displaced by Texas floods

Miranda Lambert is making sure no pups are left behind.

In an effort to help the dogs that have been displaced due to the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, the country singer’s MuttNation Foundation is stepping in to help.

Lambert, 33, took to Instagram on Wednesday to highlight the hard work the volunteers of her foundation are doing: “Thx to some amazing transportation volunteers, we sent over 70 pups to a shelter in OK today. Rigs now rolling into Houston for another load.”

Update! Thanks to some amazing transportation volunteers…We sent over 70 pups to our shelter in Oklahoma today. Our rigs are now rolling into Houston for another load. Continue to send prayers and donations. @muttnationfoundation #hurricaneharvey #linkinbio A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Aug 30, 2017 at 8:33am PDT

Lambert has also been hard at work, taking in a family of dogs on Tuesday night, joking they were her new “roommates.”

“My roommates tonight sure are cute! Mama and newborns that were born this morning,” Lambert wrote in the caption. “Im calling her Ashley after @ashleymonroemusic who just had a baby herself. @muttnationfoundation rescued 72 dogs today who are being transported to dry safe shelters across the country. Thanks for yalls support. Stay tuned tomorrow and continue to pray. #muttnationfoundation #hurricaneharvey #texasstrong #elvirathebus#tourbusrescue.”

The Grammy Award winner also shared a photo of multiple trucks working with MuttNation that are headed to Texas. “We’re here for you Texas. 🙏💗🐶 #Repost@muttnationfoundation,” she wrote.

MuttNation is currently helping any displaced animals find shelter during the storm. The “Vice” singer has joined the ranks of multiple other Hollywood and music stars who have donated or volunteered their time to relief efforts following the devastation brought in after Hurricane Harvey landed on the Texas coast.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s foundation and Sandra Bullock have donated $1 million, and Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt has raised $12 million toward relief efforts.

This article originally appeared on People.com