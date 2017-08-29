Beyoncé pledges to help as many victims of Hurricane Harvey as she can

Beyoncé is sending more than her thoughts and prayers to Houston. The Lemonade superstar promised her support in aiding the victims of Hurricane Harvey through her charity initiative, BeyGOOD.
“My heart goes out to my hometown, Houston, and I remain in constant prayer for those affected and for the rescuers who have been so brave and determined to do so much to help,” Beyoncé said in a statement to The Houston Chronicle. “I am working closely with my team at BeyGOOD as well as my pastor [Rudy Rasmus at St. John’s in downtown Houston] to implement a plan to help as many as we can.”
She also posted a black-and-white image to Instagram of the Texas flag with the caption, “Texas, you are in my prayers.”
Established in 2013 during Beyoncé’s Mrs. Carter World Tour, BeyGOOD partners with organizations around the globe to help people secure jobs and provide services like clothing, counseling, housing, and medical assistance.
In 2016, Beyoncé donated more than $80,000 to combat the water crisis in Flint, Michigan, with the help of BeyGOOD and her company Parkwood Entertainment. Tidal, the music streaming service from Beyoncé’s husband, JAY-Z, also donated funds in the past to various Black Lives Matter organizations.
Other celebrities looking to aid relief efforts include Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Drake, Nick Jonas, Kevin Hart, Sandra Bullock, and Leonardo DiCaprio, whose foundation donated $1 million on Wednesday to the United Way Harvey Recovery Fund.
With the help of people like Ellen DeGeneres, Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt has already raised $8.5 million through YouCaring and set a new charity goal of $10 million.
We are currently overseas in London and all I can think about is how devastated I am as I look at images of the damage Hurricane Harvey has caused. I am praying for the safety of all those affected. Houston has truly been a home to me over the last 8 years. Myself and @futuretheprince are working with local relief groups to aid and assist the people of Texas in anyway we can and in the most immediate way possible. I also want to thank all the men and women of service and volunteers for their courageous efforts to help people in need. I encourage everyone to do what they can to assist the people of Texas knowing whatever effort you can make to help will go a long way.
