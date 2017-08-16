Paris Hilton says Trump sexual harassment accusers 'trying to get attention'

Paris Hilton claims women who had accused Donald Trump of sexual harassment are “just trying to get attention and get fame.”

The DJ, model, and socialite made the controversial remark during an interview with Marie Claire.

“I think that they are just trying to get attention and get fame,” Hilton said, article writer Irin Carmon revealed on Twitter. “I feel like, a lot of people, when something happens, all these opportunists will come out. They want to get money or get paid to not say anything or get a settlement when nothing really happened. So I don’t believe any of that. And I’m sure that they were trying to be with him too. Because a lot of women, I’ve seen, like him because he’s wealthy and he’s charming and good-looking so I feel like a lot of these girls just made the story up. I didn’t really pay attention to it. I heard a couple of things about it. I don’t believe it.”

.@parishilton, who told me she's now a feminist, on women alleging her family friend @realDonaldTrump assaulted them https://t.co/bfV1lqBWIS pic.twitter.com/1RVeAM4o11 — Irin Carmon (@irin) August 15, 2017

Last year, when he was a presidential candidate, President Trump was accused of harassment by multiple women, claims he forcefully denied. Trump was also blasted for comments he made in an unearthed, unaired Access Hollywood video from 2005, where he claimed “when you’re a star” women let men “do anything.”

“Grab them by the p—y. You can do anything,” Trump said at the time.

Asked about those remarks, Hilton said, “I’ve heard guys say the craziest things ever, because I’m always around guys, and I listen to them speak.”

Trump has known Hilton for years (“I’ve known him since I was a little girl. And he’s always been so nice, so respectful and sweet”), but the 36-year-old says she didn’t vote for Trump in last year’s election. Of Trump’s more inflammatory rhetoric, including his attacks against men and women from Mexico, Hilton said to Marie Claire, “I love the people here, and I don’t think that they should be talked about like that at all.”